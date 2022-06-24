Head-To-Head Analysis: 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) versus Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) and Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Cullman Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Cullman Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $18.51 million 3.59 $90,000.00 ($0.09) -116.00 Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million 5.67 $1.75 million N/A N/A

Cullman Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Profitability

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Cullman Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin -2.79% 0.14% 0.02% Cullman Bancorp 13.10% 2.23% 0.54%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.6% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.2% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cullman Bancorp beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (Get Rating)

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit. It also provides insurance and risk products for personal and business needs. The company operates through a network of three full-service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full-service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Greenfield, Wisconsin.

About Cullman Bancorp (Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

