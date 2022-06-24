HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Given a $255.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $255.00 target price on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.69 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $291.00 to $267.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.68.

HCA stock opened at $177.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.91 and a 200-day moving average of $237.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $169.13 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 17.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea B. Smith purchased 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $213.63 per share, for a total transaction of $247,810.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,239 shares in the company, valued at $478,317.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 91,370 shares of company stock worth $19,373,375. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,113,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,225,000 after buying an additional 181,855 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after acquiring an additional 562,876 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,746,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,853,000 after acquiring an additional 298,323 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,191,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,530,000 after acquiring an additional 236,488 shares during the period. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

