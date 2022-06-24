HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock.

OBSV has been the topic of several other reports. Aegis began coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised ObsEva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ObsEva in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Get ObsEva alerts:

OBSV opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 54,142.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 483,490 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 33.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 79,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of ObsEva by 143.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the first quarter worth about $83,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ObsEva (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.