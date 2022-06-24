Halma (LON:HLMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,435

Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,415 ($29.58) to GBX 2,435 ($29.83) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HLMA. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($36.50) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,532.20 ($31.02).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 1,913.50 ($23.44) on Monday. Halma has a one year low of GBX 1,855.30 ($22.73) and a one year high of GBX 3,270 ($40.05). The company has a market cap of £7.26 billion and a PE ratio of 27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,227.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,496.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a GBX 11.53 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Halma’s previous dividend of $7.35. Halma’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Tony Rice acquired 3,061 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,922 ($23.54) per share, for a total transaction of £58,832.42 ($72,063.23).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

