H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares traded.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a PE ratio of 68.00.
About H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO)
Further Reading
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.