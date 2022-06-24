H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.10-$4.35 EPS.

NYSE FUL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.23. 1,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,904. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.39. H.B. Fuller has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 22.69%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total value of $97,802.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in H.B. Fuller stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of H.B. Fuller worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

FUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

