Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading Down 3.2%

Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.06 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.11 ($0.03). Approximately 33,062 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 34,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.18 ($0.03).
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.04.
About Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF)
Further Reading
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
- It’s A Comfortable Time To Buy Steelcase
Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.