Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Insider Sells $12,232.64 in Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) insider Richard Aranda sold 1,778 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $12,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ GOSS traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.56. 563,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 8.12 and a current ratio of 8.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a market cap of $583.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.11. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. Equities research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOSS. Raymond James decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gossamer Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 252,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 71,201 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

