Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Insider Richard Aranda Sells 1,778 Shares

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) insider Richard Aranda sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $12,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,091.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gossamer Bio stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 563,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,572. The firm has a market cap of $583.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 8.12. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200 day moving average of $9.02.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 11.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 10.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 5.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 26.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOSS. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $26.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gossamer Bio from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About Gossamer Bio (Get Rating)

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.