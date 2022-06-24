Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Trading Up 0.5%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.21. Approximately 1,401 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Goodman Group in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

