Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Sells 3,708 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $26,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,973,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,879,000 after acquiring an additional 703,889 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 79,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,710,000 after buying an additional 37,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 166,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after buying an additional 114,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $68.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.37 and a 1 year high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.30%.

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

