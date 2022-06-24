Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386,324 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.6% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $72,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of American Express by 301.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,265 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,994 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of American Express by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,718 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXP. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.17.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $141.65 on Friday. American Express has a one year low of $136.49 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.82.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

