Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Increases Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $380.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

