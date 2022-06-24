Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $53.53 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $53,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $316.76 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.94. The company has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,054,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

