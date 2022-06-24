Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Has $33.67 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $33,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.06.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $297.51 on Friday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $295.59 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

