Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Decreases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 424,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.0% of Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $42,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 178,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,329,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $2,889,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $1,204,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RTX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

NYSE:RTX opened at $91.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.06. The firm has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

