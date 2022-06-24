Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires 5,484 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ opened at $239.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.82 and a 200-day moving average of $237.51. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -1,777.78%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $283.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.93.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total transaction of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,628 shares in the company, valued at $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.