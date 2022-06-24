GMS (NYSE:GMS) Price Target Cut to $50.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GMS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.43.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $41.00 on Friday. GMS has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.26.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 31.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 105,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.09 per share, with a total value of $4,839,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,137,000 after acquiring an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in GMS by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after acquiring an additional 449,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GMS by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after acquiring an additional 57,646 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in GMS by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 860,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,848,000 after acquiring an additional 173,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

