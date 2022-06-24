Glencore (LON:GLEN) PT Raised to GBX 770

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 461 ($5.65) to GBX 770 ($9.43) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLEN. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.86) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 710 ($8.70) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.72) to GBX 650 ($7.96) and gave the company a top pick rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.10) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 609.09 ($7.46).

LON GLEN opened at GBX 442.80 ($5.42) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.61. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 290.96 ($3.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 548.30 ($6.72). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 495.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 453.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

