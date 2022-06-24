Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.37

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $53.37 and last traded at $53.37, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.37.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Glanbia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLAPY)

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

