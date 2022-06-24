GameCredits (GAME) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $45,336.00

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 24th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0197 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.50 million and approximately $45,336.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00027343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00264178 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 162.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005156 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000726 BTC.

GameCredits Coin Profile

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,977,855 coins. GameCredits’ official message board is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars.

