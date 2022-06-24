Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Galmed Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.82. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:GLMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $69,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

