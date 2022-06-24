G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.24 billion-$3.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.02 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.45-$0.55 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $21.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.36. G-III Apparel Group has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $35.12.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.09%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In related news, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $435,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 48.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $203,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $277,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 45.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

