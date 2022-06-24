FUNToken Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.38 Million (FUN)

FUNToken (FUN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, FUNToken has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. FUNToken has a market cap of $85.53 million and $4.38 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21,180.20 or 0.99970013 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002863 BTC.

FUNToken Profile

FUN is a coin. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,977,277,070 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

