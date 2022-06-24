Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTEK opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 5.25. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $2.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32.

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTEK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fuel Tech during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 162,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech (Get Rating)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems; and burner systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.