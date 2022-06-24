FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.44

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.44 and traded as high as $60.92. FRP shares last traded at $60.65, with a volume of 12,888 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FRP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of 1,010.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.09 and its 200 day moving average is $57.44.

FRP ( NASDAQ:FRPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 0.12%.

In other FRP news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $307,050.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 21,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,465.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.77 per share, with a total value of $56,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,350 shares of company stock worth $444,932 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPH. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FRP by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of FRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 47.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

