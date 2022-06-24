FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP) Insider Sells £2,117,844.40 in Stock

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Rating) insider Jeremy French sold 1,512,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.71), for a total value of £2,117,844.40 ($2,594,125.92).

Shares of LON FRP opened at GBX 146.50 ($1.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £356.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 141.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 132.33. FRP Advisory Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 109 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 162 ($1.98).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

