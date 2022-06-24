Foundry Partners LLC Sells 74,467 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74,467 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $135,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,407 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 141.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMG stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.36. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.38 and a 12 month high of $191.62. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.80 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

AMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $162.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

