Foundry Partners LLC Sells 6,075 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276,200 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,075 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 33,001 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in HP by 0.6% in the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 501,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HP by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $1,233,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

