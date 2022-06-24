Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,675 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,615 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,006,000 shares of company stock valued at $135,454,660 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a market capitalization of $180.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.13.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

