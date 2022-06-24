Foundry Partners LLC Sells 31,705 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,705 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $15,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 6,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHRW opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $115.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.03.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.07%.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $3,086,781.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,679 shares of company stock worth $7,167,699. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

