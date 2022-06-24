Foundry Partners LLC Sells 1,965 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.3% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $26,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMP opened at $239.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.49. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $233.16 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.20%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $275.00 to $253.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

