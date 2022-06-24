Foundry Partners LLC Sells 130,569 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130,569 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.86.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $89.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International Co. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $95.98.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.