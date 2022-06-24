Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,350 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $51.02. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

