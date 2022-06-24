Foundry Partners LLC Has $5.95 Million Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,910 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 119,941 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Crane worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crane by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,819 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Crane by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 66,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Crane by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CR opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.23. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

