Foundry Partners LLC Has $31.39 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,945 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 40,485 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.6% of Foundry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $31,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total transaction of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP opened at $87.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.78 and its 200-day moving average is $94.31. The company has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.91.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

