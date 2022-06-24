Foundry Partners LLC Has $17.16 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,975 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Citizens Financial Group worth $17,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE CFG opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFG shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.23.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.