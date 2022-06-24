Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Price Target Raised to £138.20

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £134.50 ($164.75) to £138.20 ($169.28) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £155 ($189.86) to £138 ($169.03) in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £159.90 ($195.86) to £126 ($154.34) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14,280.00.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $51.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $48.36 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.75.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

