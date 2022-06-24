Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-$5.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.04 billion-$3.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.21 billion. Five Below also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.74-$0.86 EPS.

Shares of FIVE stock traded up $4.67 on Friday, hitting $127.05. 4,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,785. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.80 and a 200 day moving average of $161.78. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $110.83 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Five Below from $210.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Five Below from $284.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Five Below from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Five Below from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 793.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.