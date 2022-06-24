Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.63 and traded as low as $0.48. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 179,521 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Fission Uranium from C$1.10 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 33.09 and a current ratio of 33.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.66.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

