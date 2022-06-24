First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Woodward Diversified Capital LLC

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 343,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after buying an additional 89,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,916,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.21. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $50.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th.

