First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) vs. Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) Head-To-Head Contrast

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) and Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get First Northern Community Bancorp alerts:

9.2% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Northern Community Bancorp $55.04 million 2.34 $14.19 million $0.98 9.41 Bluegreen Vacations $757.11 million 0.65 $58.73 million $3.38 7.22

Bluegreen Vacations has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Northern Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for First Northern Community Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares First Northern Community Bancorp and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Northern Community Bancorp 25.26% 9.46% 0.74% Bluegreen Vacations 8.90% 23.36% 5.64%

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Northern Community Bancorp (Get Rating)

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises of commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes rental, and other customary banking services. The company operates eleven full-service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; a residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

About Bluegreen Vacations (Get Rating)

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts, as well as 128 Bass Pro Shops and Cabela's stores. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northern Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.