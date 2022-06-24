First Financial Corp IN Sells 400 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 86,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

MO opened at $42.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.02.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 2,506.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

