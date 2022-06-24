First Financial Corp IN Increases Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for about 1.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 86,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,501,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

VFH opened at $76.58 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.33.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

