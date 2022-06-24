First Financial Corp IN Has $479,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after buying an additional 3,186,848 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,247,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,118,000 after purchasing an additional 753,750 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 609,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,178,000 after buying an additional 432,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,008,000 after buying an additional 338,487 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $196.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.75 and its 200 day moving average is $229.68. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $188.89 and a 12 month high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

