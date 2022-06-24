First Financial Corp IN Acquires 1,511 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,716 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 0.7% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,805,690 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $445,151,000 after purchasing an additional 787,670 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.62. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

