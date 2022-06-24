First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Holdings Cut by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 719,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,140 shares during the period. First Financial comprises approximately 18.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Financial Corp IN owned about 5.77% of First Financial worth $31,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 126,851 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 14,827 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in First Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 118,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in First Financial by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 107,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

THFF has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised First Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of THFF opened at $44.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.55. First Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The stock has a market cap of $555.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.67.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.59. First Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. The firm had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.83%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

