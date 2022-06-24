Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €255.00 ($268.42) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $260.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $249.90.

RACE opened at $185.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $195.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $278.78.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.362 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 38.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

