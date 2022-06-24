Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,744 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 466,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $30,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 365,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,245,000 after purchasing an additional 30,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.22.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.64 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.31.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 9.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.80%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

