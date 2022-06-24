Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $22.16 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $22,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 10,700.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SYK opened at $200.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $193.34 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.31.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.85%.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

